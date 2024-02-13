Consistent Infosystems Unveils Cutting-Edge UPS Battery for Uninterrupted Power Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Consistent Infosystems is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: Consistent UPS Battery. This groundbreaking addition to Consistent Infosystems’ portfolio represents a significant advancement in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) technology, offering unparalleled reliability and performance for businesses and individuals alike.

Designed with a focus on durability, efficiency, and seamless integration, Consistent UPS Battery is engineered to provide uninterrupted power to critical systems and devices during outages or fluctuation in the electrical supply. Whether safeguarding vital data centers, supporting telecommunications infrastructure, or ensuring the continuity of essential services, this innovative UPS battery delivers peace of mind and operational resilience in any environment.

Key features of the Consistent UPS Battery include:

Eco-Friendly Design: Committed to environmental stewardship, the Consistent UPS Battery is crafted using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes, reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner, greener future. Fast Charging Technology: Equipped with advanced fast charging technology, the new UPS Battery ensures rapid recharging cycles, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational uptime for critical systems and devices. Long Life Battery: Leveraging state-of-the-art battery technology, the UPS Battery delivers exceptional longevity, with extended battery life cycles compared to conventional UPS batteries, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing overall reliability.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

“We are thrilled to introduce the Consistent UPS Battery to the market. With its cutting-edge technology and unmatched reliability, the Consistent UPS Battery empowers businesses to stay connected and productive, even in the face of power disruptions or emergencies. We believe this product will set a new standard for UPS solutions and reinforce Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality technology solutions to our customers,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Pricing and Availability

Consistent Infosystems new UPS Battery is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches. Price on Request.

