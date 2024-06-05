Consistent Infosystems Unveils Cutting-Edge H310C Motherboard

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, a leading provider of IT hardware, security and surveillance, print consumables, electronics, and home entertainment products in India, proudly announces the launch of its latest technological marvel, the H310C Motherboard. This groundbreaking addition to the Consistent motherboard lineup promises to redefine user experience and performance benchmarks in the computing industry.

Designed with precision engineering and meticulous attention to detail, the H310C Motherboard offers unparalleled compatibility and functionality, catering to the diverse needs of modern-day users. Here are some of the key features that set the H310C Motherboard apart:

Broad Compatibility : The H310C Motherboard supports 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i3, i5, and i7 processors , ensuring seamless integration with a wide range of computing systems.

Enhanced Memory Performance : With support for DDR4 memory running at speeds of up to 2666/2400/2133 MHz , users can experience blazing-fast performance and multitasking capabilities like never before.

Flexible Storage Options : Equipped with SATA II/III and an NVMe Slot , the H310C Motherboard offers versatile storage solutions, enabling users to harness the power of modern storage technologies for faster data access and transfer speeds.

Reliability Guaranteed : Backed by a comprehensive 3-year replacement warranty , users can rest assured knowing that their investment in the H310C Motherboard is protected, offering peace of mind and confidence in its reliability.

: Backed by a comprehensive , users can rest assured knowing that their investment in the H310C Motherboard is protected, offering peace of mind and confidence in its reliability. Seamless Compatibility: Designed to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Windows 10, the H310C Motherboard ensures hassle-free setup and operation, delivering a smooth computing experience right out of the box.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED.

“We are thrilled to introduce the H310C Motherboard to the market,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED. “With its exceptional performance, broad compatibility, and advanced features, the H310C Motherboard is poised to elevate the computing experience for users across the globe. At Consistent Infosystems, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering products that exceed the expectations of our customers.”

The H310C Motherboard represents a significant milestone in Consistent Infosystems’ ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower users to achieve more.

Pricing and Availability:

Consistent Infosystems new H310C Motherboard is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches. Price: INR 4,999.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

