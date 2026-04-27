Consistent Infosystems Unveils ASTRA & ORBIT Wireless Mouse Range for Multi-Device Productivity

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics, announced the launch of its new wireless mouse range – ASTRA and ORBIT. Targeted at today’s multi-device users, the lineup integrates dual connectivity (Bluetooth + 2.4GHz), ergonomic design, Type-C charging, and cross-platform compatibility to enable a more seamless and efficient computing experience.

Built to support evolving work and usage patterns, both ASTRA and ORBIT deliver reliable wireless performance with a range of up to 10 meters. The inclusion of a compact nano receiver enhances portability, while wide OS compatibility ensures consistent functionality across Windows, macOS, making the mice suitable for hybrid work, learning, and everyday use.

The ASTRA Wireless Mouse focuses on simplicity and precision, offering 1600 adjustable DPI settings via dedicated controls for greater customization. It supports Type-C charging for faster power replenishment and features a soft TPE double-injection finish that improves grip and comfort over extended usage. With six responsive keys and plug-and-play functionality, ASTRA is designed for dependable, everyday performance.

The ORBIT Wireless Mouse on the other hand, is a more feature-rich option, offering 1600 adjustable DPI settings via dedicated controls for greater customization. It includes six multifunctional keys, including forward and backward navigation, aimed at improving workflow efficiency. Its ergonomic design, paired with a soft TPE coating and rechargeable battery, supports extended use with enhanced comfort.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “With ASTRA and ORBIT, we are focused on delivering a seamless blend of precision, comfort, and connectivity. These products are thoughtfully designed to support the dynamic needs of modern users, whether for work, learning, or everyday computing.”

The launch marks another step in strengthening Consistent Infosystems’ presence in the peripherals segment with practical, performance-oriented solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

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