Consistent Infosystems Successfully Showcased its Technology Products Portfolio at Convergence India Expo 2023

Consistent Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with product categories in IT, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry successfully showcased its Technology Products Portfolio at Convergence India Expo 2023. The three-day expo was attended by 500+ brands and more than 100+ start-ups, along with participation from various government departments, public sector undertakings, and industry leaders sharing their expertise, knowledge, passion, and insights.

The tech-based products of Consistent such as SSD, CCTV cameras, LED Monitors and LED TVs, Wireless Routers, POE Switches, CCTV cables, CAT6 cable, Micro SD cards, HDDs, and Networking Racks etc were showcased at the expo. Besides this, CONSISTENT launched its new range of CCTV – DVR and NVR, High-definition HD cameras, and NVME 4 Gen at the expowhich gained a lot of traction from the attendees.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited

Talking about the exhibition Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited said, “We are happy with the response we received during Convergence India Expo, which provided a great platform for networking and business opportunities. These types of events offer great opportunities for brands like us to tap into the vast potential in the market and showcase our innovations amongst a broader group, to meet and connect with prospective clients and technology leaders.”

The Sneak Peek of products launched at the Expo. are as follows:

CCTV – DVR (Digital Video Recorder): Consistent 4/8 /16 CH high definition DVR has the ability to connect analog and IP cameras simultaneously, which adopts the standard H.265 high profile compression format and the advanced SOC technique to ensure real time recording in each channel. It supports remote network transmission and remote surveillance with your mobile devices. The new series of DVR can meet different security requirements of home, financial, commerce, enterprise, transportation and government, etc.

CCTV – NVR (Network Video Recorder): Consistent 4/8/ 16 CH high definition NVR 6MP/5MP/4MP/3MP/1080P/1280*1024/960P/720P has high definition IP video input and adopts the most advanced SOC technique to ensure high definition recording in each channel and realize outstanding robustness of the system. It supports 4/816 CH NVR IP input, simultaneous 16 CH playback and a 4K ultra high-definition display.

NVME 4 Gen: NVMe 4 Generation is designed for SSDs with the inspiration from the high speed of Cheetah. It helps in communicating between the storage interface and the System CPU using high-speed PCIe sockets, independent of storage form factor. Input/Output tasks performed using NVMe drivers which allows for faster transfer, more data, and finish faster than older storage models using older drivers, such as AHCI (Advanced Host Controller Interface) a feature of SATA SSDs. It comes in 3 variants:

· 512GB – Read Speed of 5000Mbps

· 1 TB – Read speed of 7000Mbps

· 2TB – Read speed of 7300Mbp

Consistent High-Definition Camera (Black/White) have 2.0 Megapixel CMOS Sensor and a weather resistant plastic body. It supports UTC Function and has an IR Distance Upto 20 meters. It also has D Noise Reduction and Multiple Angle Adjustment.

Consistent High-Definition Camera (Starlight – Color)

These High-Definition Camera have 2.0 Megapixel CMOS Sensor and color night vision upto 20 meters. It comes equipped with 3D noise reduction, multiple angle adjustment, warm starlight array and an all-weather resistant plastic body.

