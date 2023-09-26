Consistent Infosystems Successfully Participated in IT Connect Expo 2023

- Advertisement - -

Consistent Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with product categories in IT, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry successfully showcased its Technology Products Portfolio at IT Connect Expo 2023, Chennai. The two-day expo took place in Chennai Trade Centre and was attended by multiple tech brands along with participation from various government departments, public sector undertakings, and industry leaders sharing their expertise, knowledge, passion, and insights.

IT and Tech products such as SSD, CCTV cameras, LED Monitors and LED TVs, Wireless Routers, POE Switches, CCTV cables, CAT6 cable, Micro SD cards, Cabinets, HDDs, and Networking Racks etc were showcased at the expo by Consistent Infosystems.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited

Talking about their participation in the expo, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited said, “We are happy with the response we received during IT Connect Expo 2023 which provided a great platform for networking and business opportunities in the southern market. These types of events offer great opportunities for brands like us to tap into the vast potential and showcase our innovative products amongst a broader group, to meet and connect with prospective clients and technology leaders.”

Riding on its innovative approach, Consistent has grown successfully and has increased its footprint across all major states in India. Today the company has 20+ branches, 9+ countries presence, a portfolio of 300+ products, 300+ employees, 55+ Service centers and more than 3500+ channel partners. The brand is also coming up with various partner schemes in which they will be awarded with exciting rewards to attract them and be a part of their growing family.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.