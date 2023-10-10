Consistent Infosystems Successfully Conducted its “Growth Spark” Distributor Meet 2023 in Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Consistent Infosystems successfully conducted its “Growth Spark” Distributor Meet 2023. The agenda of the meet was to inform the distributors about Consistent Infosystem performance and its future growth plans & new product offerings.

The meet was held at Crowne Plaza, Delhi in which Consistent Infosystems briefed its Distributors about company’s strategy for years to come encompassing People, Product and Process. To strengthen its relations with the Distributors, Consistent Infosystems aimed at understanding the market requirements from distributor and to boost long term relations.

The meet saw the attendance of more than 100+ Distributors across India and aboard present their physically as well as virtually. Consistent Infosystems products such as SSD, LED TVs, Wireless Routers, POE Switches, CCTV cables, Gaming Cabinets, Gaming Mouse and Keyboards, Frameless LED Monitors, IP, HD & Solar CCTV Cameras, CAT6 cable, Micro SD cards, Cabinets, HDDs, and Networking Racks etc were also showcased at the meet.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder and Nitin Bansal, Founder & MD, Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd, said, “Distributors are an integral part of Consistent Infosystems growth and this meet was to brief them about our future plans. I would like to thank our Distributors for taking Consistent to newer heights. At Consistent, we have always believed in working towards building and maintaining long term and mutually beneficial relationships with all of our Distributors and work together as a team.”

The meet saw various discussions and feedback mechanism between top management of Consistent Infosystems and Distributors regarding any problem they are facing while dealing their products, Distributor’s schemes, new product ranges to be launched and future growth plans. At the end of the meet, Consistent Infosystems felicitated their Top 25 Distributors with Awards, Certificates and Giveaways recognizing their efforts for brand’s promotion and performance.

Riding on its innovative approach, Consistent has grown successfully and has increased its footprint across all major states in India. Today the company has 20+ branches, 9+ countries presence, a portfolio of 300+ products, 300+ employees, 55+ Service centers and more than 3500+ channel partners. The brand is also coming up with various Distributor schemes in which they will be awarded with exciting rewards to attract them and be a part of their growing family.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

