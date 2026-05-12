Consistent Infosystems Strengthens Channel Partnership at West Bengal Surveillance Installer Meet with 571+ Partners

- Advertisement -





Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing IT hardware, surveillance, and electronics brands, successfully hosted its grand West Bengal Surveillance Installer Meet, bringing together more than 571 channel partners, system integrators, distributors, and CCTV installers from Kolkata, Bankura, Durgapur, Siliguri, and Malda

Designed to celebrate collaboration, technology, and long-term growth, the large-scale partner engagement initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from the surveillance community across the state. The event featured live product demonstrations, technical knowledge sessions, networking opportunities, and discussions around emerging security technologies and evolving business opportunities in the surveillance industry.

Partners also got hands-on exposure to Consistent Infosystems’ latest surveillance, networking, interactive display, and gaming technologies. The showcased portfolio included STQC-certified CCTV Cameras, DVR/NVR/HVR systems, POE Switches & Extenders, Media Converters, HDMI Extenders, CCTV UPS solutions, Routers, and advanced P2P connectivity solutions designed for modern security and networking requirements.

In addition, the company showcased its expanding product ecosystem featuring AAGO Interactive Panels, Gaming Cabinets, and newly launched CPU ARGB Fans, which received strong interest from partners and system builders. Consistent also shared updates on upcoming installer engagement initiatives, technical training programs, service enhancements, and partner-focused business growth plans.

Adding further value to the engagement, senior leadership members including Mr. Ritesh (Marketing Head), Mr. Chandan Kumar, Vice President – Sales, Mr. Kuldeep Singh, Sales Head, Mr. Pawan Singh, Surveillance Product Head, Mr. Nitish Kumar, Technical Support Lead, along with regional representatives, interacted closely with partners, addressed technical queries, and shared insights into the company’s future expansion roadmap.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Chandan Kumar, Vice President of Sales, Consistent Infosystems said, “We are truly grateful to our channel partners and installers across West Bengal for their continued trust and support. Their partnership has been instrumental in Consistent’s growth journey. Through such engagement initiatives, we aim to strengthen relationships, share innovation, and grow together as a stronger technology ecosystem.”

The West Bengal Surveillance Installer Meet reflects Consistent Infosystems’ continued commitment to strengthening its nationwide surveillance ecosystem through innovation, strong partner collaboration, and ongoing technology engagement initiatives.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 148