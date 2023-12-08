Consistent Infosystems showcases its extensive Make-In-India Security, Surveillance & Networking Products at IFSEC India 2023

- Advertisement - -

Consistent Infosystems announces its participation in South Asia’s Largest Security, Surveillance & Networking Expo and Conference – IFSEC India 2023 being held from 7th to 9th December 2023 at Pragati Maiden, New Delhi. CONSISTENT is displaying its Security, Surveillance, Protection and Networking portfolio that has been built under Make-In-India initiative after deep research, employing in-depth tech solutions, and multiple tests.

As a technology solution Indian brand that has a consistent futuristic approach towards all its products and innovations, has become a major market player in the Security, Surveillance and Networking domain of the country. Founded by Nitin Bansal and Yogesh Agarwal in 2011, the brand has achieved a decade-long experience and significant market share in India.

At IFSEC, the tech-based products of CONSISTENT that are being showcased are new range of CCTV cameras, Solar Cameras, Wi-Fi Cameras, IP Cameras, 4G and 5G Cameras, CCTV SMPS, Wireless Routers, 4G USB Dongle, POE Switches, CCTV cables, CAT6 cable, Micro SD cards, HDDs, and Networking Racks etc. Besides this, CONSISTENT is also showcasing its LED Monitors and LED TVs which goes with Security & Surveillance solutions at the Expo.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Sharing his thought on IFSEC 2023, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said,“We are confident that IFSEC India 2023 will assist us in giving our products greater exposure. The platform will significantly help us understand the changing trends, meet with industry-level experts and enable us to further disrupt the security surveillance and networking industry in the future.”

Nitin Bansal, Director and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on their participation in IFSEC 2023, Mr. Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder and MD, Consistent Infosystems said, “Security is the need of the hour and we at Consistent Infosystems clearly understand this and to back it up, we have come up with latest and new range of CCTV cameras meeting all sector surveillance requirements.”

Riding on its innovative approach, Consistent has grown successfully and has increased its footprint across all major states in India. Today the company has 20+ branches, 9+ countries presence, a portfolio of 300+ products, 300+ employees, 55+ Service centres and more than 3500+ channel partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

