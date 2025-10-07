Consistent Infosystems Shines at NCN Awards 2025 with Dual Recognition

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading providers of IT hardware, electronics, and security solutions, has once again proved its industry leadership by securing two prestigious honours at the NCN Awards 2025. The company has been recognized as the “Fastest Growing Gaming Brand of 2025” and for the “Best Gaming RAM Yeti Series of 2025”, marking another milestone in its growth journey.

These recognitions underscore Consistent’s continuous innovation, product excellence, and growing impact in India’s fast-evolving gaming and technology market. Consistent’s award-winning Yeti Series Gaming RAM and Fastest Growing Gaming Brand is a testament to the brand’s focus on performance-driven design, combining superior speed, reliability, and aesthetics to enhance the gaming experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Consistent Infosystems has established itself as a diversified technology brand, offering an extensive portfolio across IT hardware surveillance products, print consumables, peripherals, storage devices, networking solutions, and Gaming Segment products. Each product reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from NCN, which reinforces our efforts to deliver cutting-edge, value-driven technology solutions. These awards motivate us to further strengthen our product innovation and expand our presence across segments.”

The NCN Awards are among the most respected accolades in the Indian IT and electronics ecosystem, celebrating brands that drive progress through innovation, performance, and market leadership. The recognition further cements Consistent’s position as a leading player in India’s gaming and tech landscape.

With this milestone, Consistent continues its mission to deliver reliable, performance-driven, and value-based technology solutions, while expanding its presence across India and global markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

