Consistent Infosystems Paves the Pathway to Success for Govt. ITI Students with Innovative Internship Program

In a remarkable stride towards bridging the gap between academia and industry, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS Pvt. Ltd, one of the fastest-growing Indian IT hardware manufacturing brand, has embarked on a noble initiative by providing internships to students from Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. Internship Program presents Govt. ITI Students with a unique opportunity to immerse them in a real-world working environment within a prestigious organization. Through hands-on training and exposure to cutting-edge technologies and industry-standard processes, students gain invaluable practical insights into their chosen fields. This practical experience not only enhances their understanding of industry practices, but also equips them with necessary skills required for future employment.

Recognizing the paramount importance of providing students with industry-relevant skills, CONSISTENT ensures that the students receive exposure to best practices, work methodologies and specialized techniques employed by the company. The Internship program fosters a holistic development approach, nurturing technical skills while focusing on essential soft skills such as teamwork, communication, and problem solving. Many Students who were enrolled this internship program comes from the weaker section of the society whose families are employed in unorganized sector and works as drivers, vegetable sellers, etc. With the help of this initiative, many students will break the barrier of income inequality by being employed in various enterprises utilizing the technical knowledge and skill provided by Consistent.

“Offering internships to Govt. ITI students are not only a means to identify and recruit talented individuals for future employment but also a testament to our commitment to social responsibility by supporting the education and professional development of Govt. ITI students,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, and Mr. Nitin Bansal, Founder & MD, Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Kavita Roy, Central Head, Delhi ITI Centres (CII MCC)

Speaking on the partnership, Kavita Roy, Central Head, Delhi ITI Centres (CII MCC) said, “We want to thank Consistent Infosystems for supporting us in providing OJT opportunities to our approximately 12 students from CHNM and Electronic Mechanic Trade studying in different ITIs. We found these students have brightened up and have become more confident in their approach to work and life. Later, four students were offered jobs. This has motivated and given hope to many students. We will be glad to get your continuous support for next academic session2023-24.”

Recently, Consistent Infosystems has also bagged the certificate for Great Place To Work ® Certification ™ India (from June 2023 to May 2024). The certificate is a testimony to the culture and values that form the foundation of Consistent Infosystems and serves as a reflection of employees’ experiences working within the organization. With this Internship Program, Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. opens its doors for students to work alongside seasoned professionals, fostering a culture of learning, growth, and innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS

