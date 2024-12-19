Consistent Infosystems Opens Its First Exclusive Showroom in Ghaziabad

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands is proud to announce the grand opening of its first exclusive showroom at Oldy Goldy Computer Sher Singh Palace, Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad with Nitin Bansal and Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founders of Consistent Infosystems, as the esteemed Chief Guests.

The new showroom marks a significant milestone for Consistent Infosystems as it brings its innovative range of IT hardware, surveillance solutions, and consumer electronics closer to customers. Designed to showcase cutting-edge technology and solutions, the showroom will provide a hands-on experience for customers seeking reliable, high-quality IT and electronic products.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems said, “The opening of our first exclusive showroom reflects our commitment to delivering excellence and strengthening our presence in key markets. We are excited to provide our customers in Ghaziabad and surrounding areas with direct access to our premium products and solutions. This showroom will serve as a hub for innovation, trust, and growth.”

Mr. Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Consistent Infosystems added, “This is just the beginning of our journey towards expanding our direct customer outreach. By launching exclusive showrooms, we aim to enhance accessibility, provide superior service, and re-define customer experience in the IT and electronics industry.”

The showroom will feature Consistent’s wide range of products, including High-performance surveillance solutions, Networking products, IT hardware components and Consumer electronics

This expansion aligns with Consistent Infosystems’ mission to deliver state-of-the-art technology while fostering closer relationships with customers and partners.

