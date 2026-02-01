Consistent Infosystems Lists Desktop Computers on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, networking, surveillance, and consumer electronics, proudly announces that its Desktop Computer range is now live on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). This development enables easy and transparent access for government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and institutional buyers nationwide.

By onboarding its desktop portfolio on the GeM platform, Consistent Infosystems aims to support the growing digital infrastructure needs of public institutions by offering reliable, performance-driven computing solutions through a trusted government procurement channel.

The desktop computers listed on GeM are available across multiple categories to meet diverse operational needs, including high-end desktops for performance-intensive and professional applications, and entry & mid-level desktops designed for everyday office work, educational use, and administrative requirements.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the GeM listing, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Making our desktop computer range available on the Government e-Marketplace is a significant step toward strengthening our engagement with the public sector. We aim to support government and institutional buyers with reliable, cost-effective computing solutions that align with India’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives.”

With this initiative, Consistent Infosystems continues to reinforce its commitment to expanding technology access across sectors while supporting efficient and transparent government procurement.

