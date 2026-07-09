Consistent Infosystems launches wired BassX Gaming Headphone with Immersive Audio and Clear Voice Communication

- Advertisement -





Consistent Infosystems, a fast-growing Indian IT hardware and security solutions brand, has launched the wired BassX Gaming Headphone. The high-performance headset is engineered to deliver powerful sound, dependable voice communication, and lasting comfort, making it ideal for gaming, e-sports, streaming, and multimedia use.

Designed to enhance every gaming session, the BassX features large 50mm dynamic drivers that produce rich bass, clear mids, and detailed highs. With a wide 20Hz–20kHz frequency response, the headset accurately reproduces in-game sound effects, music, and voice, allowing users to hear every detail with precision.

For seamless in-game communication, the BassX comes equipped with a noise-reduction microphone that minimizes background noise and delivers clear voice transmission during multiplayer gaming, voice chats, online meetings, and live streaming. Ensuring clear and uninterrupted communication throughout gameplay and online conversations.

The BassX is built for extended gaming sessions, combining soft imitation leather earmuffs with a lightweight, ergonomic design to provide lasting comfort and reduce ear fatigue. Compatible with computers, laptops, and mobile phones, it serves as a versatile audio companion for gaming, streaming, online communication, and everyday entertainment.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “The gaming experience is no longer defined by visuals alone – high-quality audio plays an equally important role. With the BassX Gaming Headphone, we have focused on delivering powerful sound, dependable voice performance, and lasting comfort, enabling gamers to stay fully engaged during every session. This launch reflects our commitment to offering feature-rich products that combine performance, quality, and value for today’s gamers.”

With the launch of the BassX, Consistent Infosystems continues to expand its gaming portfolio by offering feature-rich accessories designed to meet the evolving needs of gamers, streamers, and digital entertainment enthusiasts.

The Consistent BassX will be available through Consistent’s extensive channel partner network across India and can also be purchased online at shop.consistent.in.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 46