Consistent Infosystems Launches Wave Wired Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers and RGB Lighting

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading IT hardware, surveillance, and electronics brands, has launched the Wave Wired Gaming Headphone, designed for gamers, streamers, and multimedia enthusiasts. Designed for gamers, streamers, and multimedia enthusiasts, the headset combines immersive sound, crystal-clear voice communication, vibrant RGB lighting, and ergonomic comfort to deliver an enhanced gaming and entertainment experience.

Powered by 40mm high-performance speaker drivers, the Wave delivers immersive stereo sound with a 20Hz–20kHz wide frequency response, capturing everything from subtle in-game footsteps to powerful sound effects with impressive clarity. The headset is designed for gaming, streaming, movies, and music, delivering a balanced audio experience across different types of content.

The headset features Cool Blue RGB lighting, adding a vibrant touch to any gaming setup. An omnidirectional microphone delivers clear voice pickup, enabling seamless communication during multiplayer gaming, live streaming, voice chats, and online meetings.

Built for convenience and extended gaming sessions, the Wave supports 3.5mm connectivity and USB for RGB light through a durable 1.8-metre cable, offering a reliable plug-and-play experience across desktops, laptops, and other compatible devices. The headset features soft cushioned ear cups, an adjustable headband, and a lightweight ergonomic design that provides a secure and comfortable fit for hours of gaming, streaming, and everyday multimedia use.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Gaming is all about the complete experience, and great audio plays a huge role in that. With the Wave Gaming Headphone, we’ve focused on delivering immersive sound, clear voice communication, and long-lasting comfort so gamers can stay fully engaged, whether they’re competing, streaming, or simply enjoying their favorite content. The RGB lighting adds a stylish touch to every setup, and we’re committed to delivering feature-rich, reliable, and affordable gaming accessories that enhance the overall gaming experience.”

The Consistent Wave Gaming Headphone is available through Consistent’s extensive channel partner network across India and can also be purchased online at shop.consistent.in.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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