Consistent Infosystems Launches Two CCTV Power Supplies (4- Channels and 8-Channels)

Saturday, July 16, 2022
Consistent Infosystems, a New Delhi-based company, launches two CCTV switching mode power supply systems (4-Channels and 8-Channels) under their brand name Consistent. The main features of these systems include power LED-indicator, surge protection, low power consumption and low ripple voltage.

Consistent Infosystems Pvt Ltd (CIPL) is one of the fastest growing companies in the IT, electronics and home entertainment industries. At present, CIPL is present in 16 states and plans to expand further in the coming months. With a top class technical support system and service centers across India, CIPL aims to ensure high customer satisfaction. The product lineup of Consistent includes motherboards, internal & external HDDs, pendrives, RAM, SSDs, Monitors, dongles, CPU coolers, smart TVs, SMPS, POE switches, power supplies, currency counting machines and graphics cards.

 

