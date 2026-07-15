Consistent Infosystems launches TITTAN Black & White Gaming Cabinet with USB Type-C and Support for Up to 8 Cooling Fans

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading IT hardware, surveillance, and electronics brands, has launched the TITTAN Black & White Gaming Cabinet. Designed for gamers, PC enthusiasts, and content creators, the premium mid-tower cabinet combines high airflow, extensive cooling support, modern connectivity, and broad hardware compatibility for high-performance PC builds.

Supporting ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, the TITTAN is available in Black and White colour variants. It supports graphics cards up to 410mm, CPU air coolers up to 165mm, CPU liquid coolers up to 360mm, and features seven expansion slots, making it suitable for gaming rigs, creator workstations, and high-performance desktops.

Designed for efficient thermal management, the cabinet features an optimized airflow layout with support for up to eight 120mm cooling fans. It comes pre-installed with one 120mm rear fan, one 120mm motherboard-side fan, and three 120mm bottom fans, while the top panel supports up to three additional 120mm fans for customizable cooling.

The front I/O panel is equipped with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port, and HD audio ports, ensuring convenient connectivity for modern peripherals and high-speed data transfer. The cabinet also provides flexible storage options with support for up to three 3.5-inch HDDs and four 2.5-inch SSDs, making it suitable for both gaming and professional workloads.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “The demand for high-performance gaming PCs continues to grow, and users today expect a cabinet that not only looks premium but also delivers efficient cooling, ample space for powerful components, and easy upgradeability. With the TITTAN Gaming Cabinet, we’ve focused on combining functionality with modern design to meet these expectations. Whether it’s for gaming, content creation, or professional workloads, TITTAN is built to offer a reliable and future-ready platform for every PC enthusiast.”

The TITTAN Gaming Cabinet comes with a Mid-Tower Cabinet, installation accessories, and a user manual in the box. It is available through Consistent Infosystems’ extensive channel partner network across India and can also be purchased online at shop.consistent.in.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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