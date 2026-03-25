Consistent Infosystems Launches RapidCool and Motion ARGB CPU Cooling Solutions to Boost PC Performance

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics, has expanded its PC components portfolio with the launch of two powerful ARGB CPU cooling solutions: RapidCool Premium CPU Air Cooler and the Motion ARGB CPU Air Cooler. Built for gamers, content creators, and performance enthusiasts, these solutions combine superior cooling efficiency with enhanced system stability and eye-catching design.

The RapidCool Premium CPU Air Cooler is built for high-performance systems, offering efficient thermal management with a built-in real-time temperature display for easy monitoring. It features four heat pipes for enhanced heat dissipation and delivers airflow up to 74.8 CFM, ensuring optimal cooling during intensive workloads and gaming. Despite its powerful performance, it operates quietly at a low noise level of 33.8 dBA. Additionally, it comes with an ARGB & SRGB LED PWM fan and supports a wide speed range of 800–1800 RPM. Designed for broad compatibility, it supports both Intel (1700–115X) and AMD (AM4/AM5) platforms, while its hydro bearing technology ensures durability and smooth operation.

The Motion ARGB CPU Air Cooler is a cost-effective and efficient cooling solution designed for everyday performance needs. Built with four heat pipes and a copper base, it delivers effective heat dissipation with airflow up to 66.08 CFM. It features hydro bearing technology for enhanced durability and smooth operation, along with PWM speed control (800–1800 RPM) to balance cooling and noise. Operating at a low noise level of 33.8 dBA, it ensures a quiet experience, while ARGB LED lighting adds a stylish touch. Compatible with Intel and AMD platforms, it offers a long lifespan of up to 40,000 hours, making it a reliable choice for mainstream users.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “With the launch of RapidCool and Motion ARGB CPU cooling solutions, we aim to offer efficient and reliable thermal management that enhances overall system performance. These products reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, performance-driven components for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts.”

With these new launches, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its presence in the gaming and PC hardware segment, offering innovative and performance-oriented solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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