Consistent Infosystems Launches New Range of High-Performance Gaming Power Supplies

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing IT hardware and electronics brands, has announced the launch of its new Gaming SMPS Power Supply range, comprising the Vajra 700W (CTPS7000), Starvex 600W (CTPS6000), and Mercury 500W (CTPS5000). Designed for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, the new lineup delivers dependable power, enhanced efficiency, and stable performance for modern gaming and high-performance computing systems.

As gaming, streaming, and content creation continue to witness rapid growth across India, the demand for reliable power solutions has become increasingly important. Addressing these requirements, Consistent’s new Gaming SMPS range combines robust power delivery, advanced power management technologies, and efficient thermal performance to ensure uninterrupted system operation under demanding workloads.

The new Gaming Power Supply range comes equipped with several performance-oriented features, including 80+ Bronze certification for improved energy efficiency, Active PFC technology for stable power delivery, and DC-to-DC architecture for enhanced voltage regulation. Each model also features a 120mm silent cooling fan and black flat cables that help improve airflow, thermal management, and cable organization within the system.

The Vajra 700W (CTPS7000) is built for high-performance gaming rigs and demanding PC configurations. Equipped with dual PCIe connectors, it delivers robust and stable power output to support advanced processors and graphics cards, making it an ideal choice for serious gamers and content creators.

The Starvex 600W (CTPS6000) is designed for mainstream gaming and productivity systems. Offering an ideal balance of efficiency, reliability, and performance, it ensures smooth operation during gaming sessions, multitasking, and intensive workloads.

The Mercury 500W (CTPS5000) caters to entry-level and mid-range gaming PCs, providing dependable power delivery and efficient operation. Optimized for Indian power conditions, it serves as a cost-effective solution for users looking to build or upgrade their systems with confidence.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “The gaming ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly, creating demand for reliable and high-performance PC components. Our new Gaming Power Supply range has been developed to deliver efficient, stable, and dependable power for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With the launch of the Vajra, Starvex, and Mercury series, we continue our commitment to offering innovative technology products that combine performance, quality, and value.”

The launch further strengthens Consistent Infosystems’ growing gaming portfolio and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-performance technology solutions for Indian consumers. With an expanding product range, nationwide distribution network, and strong after-sales support, the company continues to address the evolving needs of gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts across the country.

The new Gaming SMPS range is now available through Consistent’s extensive nationwide distribution network and authorized retail partners across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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