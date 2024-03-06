Consistent Infosystems Launches New Range of Gaming Cabinets

- Advertisement - -

Consistent Infosystem launches a new range of versatile and stylish Gaming cabinets. Built with a classic brushed-finished high-grade metal chassis, the all-new gaming cabinets are compatible with all-size motherboards.

Consistent has launched 4 new gaming cabinets —Inferno (CIG2001), Neon (CIG 2002), Nexus (CIG 2003) and Thunder (CIG 2004). These newly launched gaming cabinets are of high performance and come with RGB strips and LED control buttons. These gaming cabinets come with a matte finish and an advanced heat dissipation system. In addition, these gaming cabinets also have cable management support/separate zones for power supply and other components, complemented with transparent acrylic side panels.

The cabinets are built for all sizes of ATX motherboards and are equipped with necessary cooling fans for intake and exhaust to keep the interior hardware cool for effective functioning. The cabinets are made from strong alloys. The interiors are large and designed for easy assembly of motherboards, convenient PSU installation, and standard cable management.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED

Commenting on the newly launched Gaming Cabinets, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “We at Consistent always try to bring the best of class products for our customers with the amalgamation of latest technologies. With the launch of these new gaming cabinets, we are expanding our gaming portfolio with updated and advanced products to provide our customers with exceptional user experience.”

Features of Consistent New Gaming Cabinets:

1. Inferno (CIG 2001)

Motherboard Support: Micro & Mini ATX, ATX Motherboard

Fan Optional: Front – 3x12cm, Back – 1x12cm, 4RGB Fan with controller

Size: 475x225x400mm

Black Body Case and Glass Front Panel & Left Side

G.W: 2.8 Kg, N.W: 2.3 Kg

2. Neon (CIG 2002)

Motherboard Support: Micro & Mini ATX, ATX Motherboard

Fan Optional: Front – 3x12cm, Back – 1x12cm, 4RGB Fan with controller

Size: 475x225x400mm

Black Body Case, Black Inside and Glass Left Side Panel

G.W: 2.8 Kg, N.W: 2.3 Kg

3. Nexus (CIG 2003)

Motherboard Support: 26A Structure: ATX/M-ATX/ITX

RGB Fan: 3 Piece LED 12cm fixed color fan on front panel

Size: 403x254x428mm

White Body Case, White Inside and Glass Left Side Panel, SPCC, PSU

Fan Optional: Front – 3×120/2x140mm, Rear: 1x120mm, Top: 3×120/2x140mm

4. Thunder (CIG 2004)

Motherboard Support: 26A Structure: ATX/M-ATX/ITX

RGB Fan: 2 Piece LED 12cm fixed color fan on top panel, 1 piece led 12cm fixed

Size: 493x254x428mm

White Body Case, White Inside and Glass Left Side Panel, SPCC, PSU

Fan Optional: Front 3×120/2x140mm, Rear: 1x120mm, Top: 3×120/2x140mm

Having more than 20+ branches, a portfolio of 300+ products, 55+ Service centers, 300+ direct employees, exports to 9+ countries and more than 3500+ channel partners PAN India, Consistent offers its customers technologically superior products, world-class technical support and best after-sales support.

Pricing and Availability:

Consistent Infosystems new ranges of gaming cabinets are available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches. Price on Request.

