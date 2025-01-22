Consistent Infosystems Launches New 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera – The Perfect Blend of Security and Convenience

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands has unveiled its latest innovation in smart home security: the 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera. Priced competitively at ₹2,999, this feature-packed camera redefines surveillance with advanced technology and user-friendly features.

The new camera offers seamless monitoring via mobile and PC software, ensuring that users can stay connected to their premises anytime, anywhere. Its pre-recorded voice alarm acts as a deterrent for potential intruders, while the 355° horizontal rotation and 110° vertical tilt provide comprehensive coverage of your surroundings. Additionally, the 6 preset points for location tracking ensure quick and easy navigation to key areas.

With smart human and motion detection coupled with mobile notifications, the camera ensures real-time alerts for enhanced security. Its integration with Alexa adds a layer of convenience, enabling voice-controlled operations for tech-savvy users. The device supports a Micro SD card for local storage and features an impressive 10x digital zoom, making it a powerful tool for both residential and commercial surveillance needs.

The built-in microphone and speaker enable two-way audio intercom, allowing users to communicate directly through the camera. Delivering high-definition clarity at HD (1280×1080) 2MP, the camera is equipped with 3D digital noise reduction for superior image quality. Furthermore, its three night vision modes and four privacy zones provide flexibility for nighttime monitoring and safeguarding private spaces.

Compact and lightweight with dimensions of 108 x 69 x 69 mm and a gross weight of 245gms, the camera is designed for easy installation and portability.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, commented on the launch, stating, “With the launch of our 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera, we aim to bring advanced surveillance technology to every home and business. This product embodies our commitment to innovation, affordability, and user-centric solutions for enhancing security and peace of mind.”

The 2MP Wi-Fi Smart Dual Light Camera is now available through Consistent’s extensive dealer network and e-commerce platforms, ready to empower users with state-of-the-art security technology at an unbeatable price point.

