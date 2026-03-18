Consistent Infosystems Launches IcePulse and HydroCool ARGB AIO Liquid Coolers for High-Performance Gaming Systems

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading brands in IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance solutions, has expanded its PC components portfolio with the launch of the IcePulse 240mm ARGB AIO Liquid Cooler and HydroCool 360mm ARGB AIO Liquid Cooler. Designed for gamers, PC enthusiasts, and high-performance systems, the new cooling solutions deliver efficient heat dissipation, stable CPU performance, and vibrant ARGB aesthetics for modern PC builds.

Built for intensive workloads, extended gaming sessions, and heavy multitasking, both coolers combine high-flow pump technology, powerful ARGB PWM fans, and wide CPU compatibility to ensure reliable thermal efficiency and quiet system performance.

The IcePulse 240mm ARGB AIO Liquid Cooler, designed for balanced performance and efficient cooling, features dual 120mm ARGB PWM fansand supports up to 240W cooling capacity for effective heat management of high-performance processors. It is equipped with a 130L/H high-flow pump to improve coolant circulation and operates at a low noise level of 26.9 dBA for quieter system performance. With ARGB Sync lighting support and compatibility with both Intel and AMD platforms, IcePulse allows users to personalize their PC builds while maintaining reliable cooling efficiency.

The HydroCool 360mm ARGB AIO Liquid Cooler, built for high-end gaming rigs and performance-driven setups, features triple 120mm ARGB PWM fans that deliver enhanced airflow and superior cooling performance. With a 280W cooling capacity, HydroCool is well suited for demanding CPUs and intensive workloads. It also incorporates a 130L/H high-flow pump, operates at 26.9 dBA low noise levels, and supports ARGB Sync lighting, along with wide compatibility with Intel and AMD processors, delivering powerful cooling alongside striking visual aesthetics.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “As gaming, content creation, and high-performance computing continue to grow, efficient thermal management has become essential for system stability and longevity. Our IcePulse and HydroCool ARGB AIO Liquid Coolers are designed to deliver powerful cooling performance while adding vibrant aesthetics, enabling users to build high-performance systems that run efficiently even under demanding workloads.”

With this launch, Consistent continues to strengthen its PC hardware ecosystem by introducing advanced cooling solutions that combine performance, reliability, and visual appeal for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts.

The product will be available through Consistent’s extensive channel partner network across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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