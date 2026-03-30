Consistent Infosystems Launches HORNET & RAPTOR – Compact Cabinets Built for Performance and Efficiency

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics, has expanded its PC components portfolio with the launch of two new Micro ATX cabinets – the HORNET and RAPTOR. Designed for compact yet powerful PC builds, both cabinets offer durability, efficient airflow, and flexible hardware support for gamers, professionals, and everyday users.

The HORNET Micro ATX Cabinet is designed as a reliable and space-efficient solution for everyday computing needs. Featuring a premium metal front panel and ventilated side panels, it ensures improved airflow and thermal performance. Supporting Micro ATX motherboards, it offers versatile connectivity with USB 3.0, dual USB 2.0 ports, and HD audio. The cabinet accommodates up to 2 HDDs and 2 SSDs, supports a rear 120mm fan, and provides generous clearance for GPUs up to 270mm and CPU coolers up to 155mm.

The RAPTOR Micro ATX Cabinet is designed to handle more demanding configurations, offering better thermal management and enhanced compatibility for performance users. Built with a premium metal front panel and side ventilation, it ensures durability and effective heat dissipation. It supports Micro ATX motherboards and includes high-speed connectivity with USB 3.0, dual USB 2.0 ports, and HD audio. With support for 2 HDDs, 2 SSDs, a rear 120mm fan, and hardware clearance for GPUs up to 270mm and CPU coolers up to 155mm, it provides strong compatibility in a compact form factor.

Both cabinets stand out in the budget segment for their strong metal construction, optimized airflow through side ventilation, and a compact yet powerful Micro ATX form factor. They are designed to offer a balance of performance, functionality, and affordability, making them ideal for users building or upgrading their PCs.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “With the introduction of HORNET and RAPTOR Micro ATX cabinets, we aim to provide users with durable, compact, and efficient PC enclosures that meet modern hardware requirements. These products reflect our commitment to delivering reliable and value-driven solutions for a wide range of users, from everyday computing to performance-focused setups.”

With these new additions, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its presence in the PC hardware segment by offering innovative and practical solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern consumers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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