Consistent Infosystems Launches High-Speed HDMI Cable – Delivering Lightning-Fast Connectivity and Crystal-Clear 4K Visuals

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics, has expanded its connectivity solutions portfolio with the launch of its latest innovation — the High-Speed HDMI Cable, engineered to deliver exceptional transmission speed, unmatched clarity, and reliable performance for modern entertainment and professional setups.

Built to support 4K and 2K Ultra HD resolution, the new HDMI Cable ensures lightning-fast data transfer and smooth signal transmission, providing an enhanced viewing experience with superior picture and sound quality. Compatible with a wide range of devices, including LED TVs, LCD displays, Box TVs, and media players, it caters to both home and business applications.

Available in multiple lengths — 1.5M, 3M, 5M, 10M, 15M, 20M, and 25M — the HDMI Cable offers flexibility and convenience for various installation needs, from compact setups to large-scale display systems. Its durable design and robust construction ensure long-lasting performance and reliable connectivity even with extended usage.

Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Today’s consumers demand speed, clarity, and seamless connectivity in every aspect of their digital experience. Our new High-Speed HDMI Cable embodies these values — providing exceptional performance, reliable transmission, and ultra-high-definition output. With this addition, Consistent continues to empower users with innovative and high-quality solutions that simplify modern digital lifestyles.”

Ideal for entertainment systems, professional displays, and multimedia setups, the Consistent High-Speed HDMI Cable ensures superior visual quality and stable connectivity for a truly immersive experience.

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Indian brand delivering cutting-edge, affordable, and high-performance technology solutions across connectivity, computing, and security categories.

For more information about the product, visit: shop.consistent.in

