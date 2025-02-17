Consistent Infosystems Launches Distributor Reward and Recognition Programs, Recognizes Top Performers

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT Peripherals, Storage, Print Consumable & Surveillance brandshas officially launched its Distributor Reward and Recognition Program by honoring its top-performing distributors at its head office in Delhi. The initiative aims to strengthen Consistent’s distributor network across India while acknowledging and rewarding the contributions of its partners in driving growth.

The exclusive event witnessed the presence of key stakeholders, including senior leadership from Consistent Infosystems, as well as top-performing distributors who have significantly contributed to the brand’s market expansion. The program is designed to offer distributors lucrative incentives, enhanced support, and access to the latest innovations from Consistent, reinforcing the company’s commitment to mutual growth and success.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating, “Our distribution partners are the backbone of Consistent’s success and we value their contribution. With the launch of the Distributor Reward and Recognition program, we aim to strengthen our collaboration, enhance their business potential, and create a win-win ecosystem for both consistent and our distributors. This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude, fostering stronger relationships, and ensuring that our distributors continue to grow with us. We are excited to recognize and reward their hard work, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks together in the Indian IT industry.”

The Distributor Reward and Recognition Program is set to empower existing and new partners with exclusive rewards, growth opportunities, and a structured engagement model to ensure seamless business operations. With this initiative, Consistent Infosystems continues to drive its vision of expanding its footprint in the Indian IT and surveillance market while fostering long-term partnerships.

