Consistent Infosystems Launches CCTV UP5 – A High-Reliability Power Supply for Smarter, Uninterrupted Surveillance

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics brands, has expanded its surveillance solutions portfolio with the launch of its latest product — CCTV UP5, an advanced and reliable power supply unit designed to ensure uninterrupted performance for CCTV cameras and other security system components.

The CCTV UP5 is engineered to deliver consistent and stable power, enabling smoother and more dependable surveillance operations across homes, offices, retail spaces, and industrial sites. Equipped with a 500mAh charging current and a high-quality lithium-ion battery, the device ensures continuous backup during power fluctuations or outages, maintaining seamless recording and monitoring.

Designed for versatility, the CCTV UP5 supports multiple devices, making it suitable for multi-camera setups and auxiliary security equipment. Its built-in short-circuit protection safeguards connected devices from electrical damage, ensuring long-term reliability and safety.

The CCTV UP5 is ideal for a wide range of surveillance environments — from residential setups to enterprise-level installations — ensuring continuous uptime and improved performance for modern CCTV systems.

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems further strengthens its position as a trusted Indian brand offering innovative, high-quality, and affordable technology solutions across security, connectivity, and computing categories.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Security systems today demand uninterrupted power and dependable protection. Our new CCTV UP5 is built to meet these essential needs, offering stable backup, multi-device support, and enhanced safety features. With this addition, we continue to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions that make security smarter, safer, and more efficient for users across India.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

