Consistent Infosystems Launches CCTV Junction Boxes to Simplify and Secure Surveillance Installations

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading brands in IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance solutions, has announced the launch of its CCTV Junction Boxes (4×4 and 5×5 models), designed to offer a secure and organized solution for CCTV camera installations. Strengthening Consistent’s surveillance accessories portfolio, the new product aims to simplify installation while ensuring effective protection for surveillance wiring across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

Manufactured using premium-grade thermoplastic material, the junction boxes are designed to deliver durability and long-term reliability. Featuring a sleek white finish, the compact and lightweight design enables quick and hassle-free installation while ensuring a clean, organized, and professional-looking surveillance setup. Compatible with Consistent Dome and Bullet CCTV cameras.

The two 4×4 and 5×5 variants are designed to protect camera wiring and internal connections from environmental exposure while enabling structured cable management. Each unit comes with four self-tapping screws, allowing quick and convenient installation for technicians and system integrators.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “As surveillance infrastructure continues to expand across homes, businesses, and public spaces, reliable installation accessories play a crucial role in ensuring long-term system performance. Our CCTV Junction Boxes are designed to provide installers with a practical and durable solution that protects wiring, enables cleaner installations, and supports efficient surveillance deployment.”

With this launch, Consistent continues to strengthen its surveillance ecosystem by offering accessories that enhance installation efficiency, system durability, and overall security infrastructure reliability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

