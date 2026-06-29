Consistent Infosystems Launches ATLAAS Gaming Cabinet with Support for Up to 12 Cooling Fans

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing IT hardware and electronics brands, has launched its latest premium gaming cabinet series, the ATLAAS, designed for gamers, PC builders, and performance enthusiasts. Combining premium aesthetics, high-airflow cooling, and extensive hardware compatibility, ATLAAS is built to support modern gaming and workstation builds.

Built in a premium mid-tower form factor, the ATLAAS is compatible with ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, offering flexibility for a wide range of PC builds. Available in elegant Black and White colour variants, the cabinet features a contemporary design that complements both gaming setups and professional workstations. The front I/O panel includes USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HD audio ports, ensuring convenient connectivity for modern peripherals and devices.

Designed for efficient airflow, the ATLAAS supports up to 12 cooling fans through dedicated mounting positions at the front, top, rear, side panel, and PSU shroud, making it ideal for high-performance gaming systems and liquid-cooled builds. This high-airflow configuration helps maintain optimal temperatures during intensive gaming sessions and demanding workloads, ensuring stable performance for modern gaming PCs powered by next-generation processors and graphics cards.

The cabinet also offers excellent hardware compatibility, supporting graphics cards up to 430mm in length and CPU air coolers up to 165mm in height. Supporting graphics cards up to 430mm, CPU coolers up to 165mm, and seven expansion slots, the ATLAAS offers ample space for modern high-performance gaming components. It also supports two 3.5-inch HDDs and one 2.5-inch SSD for flexible storage.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “As gaming and high-performance computing continue to gain momentum in India, users are looking for PC cabinets that can accommodate powerful hardware while delivering efficient cooling and a premium look. The ATLAAS has been developed to meet these evolving needs by combining spacious compatibility, optimized airflow, and a modern aesthetic. Whether for gaming, content creation, or professional workloads, it provides users with the flexibility and performance required to build a reliable and future-ready system.”

With the launch of the ATLAAS, Consistent Infosystems continues to expand its gaming portfolio, offering high-performance PC components designed to meet the evolving needs of gamers and PC enthusiasts.

The product will be available through Consistent’s extensive channel partner network across India and can also be purchased online at shop.consistent.in.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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