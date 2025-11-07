Consistent Infosystems Launches Advanced Ethernet Media Converter for Seamless Network Connectivity

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics brands, has expanded its networking product range with the launch of its latest innovation — the Ethernet Media Converter, a versatile and high-performance solution designed to ensure seamless data transmission across different network media types.

Built to deliver speed, reliability, and flexibility, the Consistent Ethernet Media Converter supports 10/100/1000 Mbps network speeds and offers RJ45 transmission distance of up to 100 meters, ensuring stable and efficient performance for both small-scale and enterprise-level applications. Its automatic MDI/MDI-X feature provides plug-and-play convenience, allowing easy connectivity without manual configuration.

Engineered for durability, the device operates efficiently within a temperature range of 0°C to +65°C, ensuring consistent performance in diverse environmental conditions. Adding to its reliability, the device offers enhanced protection and power efficiency, featuring built-in voltage protection against electrical surges and a stable 5V DC 1A/2A power supply for consistent and energy-efficient performance.



For more information about the product, visit: shop.consistent.in

Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Our new Ethernet Media Converter is built to meet the growing demand for fast, stable, and secure network connectivity in both commercial and industrial networking environments. This innovation reinforces our commitment to offering dependable and high-performance networking solutions that simplify connectivity for everyone.”

The Consistent Media Converteris ideal for a wide range of applications, including offices, data centers, security systems, and industrial networks, providing flexibility, durability, and reliability that users can count on.

With this launch, Consistent continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Indian brand delivering innovative, high-quality, and affordable technology solutions across connectivity, computing, and security segments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

