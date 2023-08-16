Consistent Infosystems Is Now “Great Place To Work” Certified

- Advertisement - -

CONSISTENT Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing IT brands with a wide portfolio of products catering to the IT, Electronics & Home Entertainment Industry has received Great Place To Work ® Certification ™ India (from June 2023 to May 2024).The esteemed Certification is the testimony to the culture and values that form the foundation of Consistent Infosystems and serves as a reflection of employees’ experiences working within the organization.

Headquartered in Delhi and started its journey in the year 2011, CONSISTENT Infosystems Private Limited is a leading provider of IT hardware products, Security & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Home entertainment products. Since its inception, CONSISTENT Infosystems Private Limited has become one of the fastest-growing Indian IT organizations in the era of technology and has increased its footprint across all major states in India. Today the company has 20+ branches, a portfolio of 275+ products, 55+ Service centers, more than 3500+ channel partners in PAN India and exports to 9 countries.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on winning the precious title, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “It is a proud moment for us. Being certified as a Great Place to Work, it will help our brand in terms of attracting and hiring fresh and diverse talent with vary skill sets. In Consistent, we have created a healthy work culture which is essential in every sector. We are committed to equity, and inclusion, and strive to create a culture where all voices are heard and all ideas are welcomed. We will continue to invest in our employees, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive both professionally and personally, thus fostering a culture of innovation, where our employees can push the boundaries of what is possible and make a meaningful impact in the world”

Nitin Bansal, Director and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Nitin Bansal, Director and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “We started with a single employee and now has grown to a 300 plus manpower enterprise This is due to the fact the culture we and our employee has made as well as maintained in our organization which allows for longer employee retention record. We have employees who joined us in the beginning and still working with us efficiently.”

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide. In India, Great Place To Work partners with more than 1800 organizations annually across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

