Tuesday, March 21, 2023
CONSISTENT Infosystems invites you to Convergence India Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from March 27-29, 2023

By NCN News Network
CONSISTENT Infosystems cordially invites you to Convergence India Expo, India’s largest tech & infra expo organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) & Exhibitions India Group. At Convergence 2023, the tech-based products of the brand such as CCTV cameras, CCTV SMPS, Wireless Routers, 4G USB Dongle, POE Switches, CCTV cables, CAT6 cables, Micro SD cards, HDDs, Networking Racks, etc. will be showcased.

