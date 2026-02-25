Consistent Infosystems Introduces RX580 8GB DDR5 Graphics Card for High-Performance Gaming and Creative Applications

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading brands in IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance solutions, has expanded its PC components portfolio with the launch of the Consistent RX580 8GB DDR5 Graphics Card, developed to meet the growing demands of gamers, content creators, and users working with graphics-intensive applications. The new graphics card is designed to deliver enhanced visual performance, smooth rendering, and efficient processing for modern computing needs.

Equipped with RX580 8GB DDR5 memory operating at a speed of 6600 MHz, the Consistent Graphics Card offers high memory bandwidth supported by a 256-bit interface, a core clock speed of 1125 MHz, and 2048 SP CUDA cores, enabling stable and responsive performance across gaming, multimedia, and creative workloads. The graphics card supports the PCI Express 3.0 interface for wide system compatibility and features HDMI, DVI, and DP ports, with dual fan allowing seamless multi-display connectivity. A 6-pin power connector ensures stable power delivery, while its compact dimensions of 202 × 42 × 126 mm and net weight of 586 grams make it suitable for diverse desktop configurations.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “With the increasing demand for high-quality graphics performance across gaming and creative applications, Consistent continues to focus on delivering dependable and performance-driven solutions. The launch of our RX580 8GB DDR5 Graphics Card reflects our commitment to providing users with reliable technology that supports evolving computing requirements.”

The Consistent RX580 8GB DDR5 Graphics Card comes with a 3-year warranty, reinforcing the brand’s focus on quality, durability, and long-term customer assurance. The product will be available through Consistent’s extensive channel partner network across India and can also be purchased via shop.consistent.in.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

