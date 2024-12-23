Consistent Infosystems Introduces Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands proudly announces the launch of the Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand. Designed with modern professionals and students in mind, this cutting-edge accessory combines functionality, durability, and style, offering a seamless and ergonomic work experience.

Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand is crafted from premium Aluminium Alloy, ensuring both stability and long-lasting performance. It features a foldable and portable design, making it ideal for on-the-go use. Its easy-to-use setup allows users to enhance their workspace ergonomics effortlessly. With six adjustable levels ranging from 6cm to 15cm in height, this stand provides optimal viewing angles to reduce neck and back strain, ensuring comfort during prolonged use.

Engineered for versatility, the stand supports laptops and tablets up to 15.6 inches. Its lightweight structure, weighing just 207g (net weight), combined with compact dimensions of 255x45x13mm (folded size), makes it highly portable. The sturdy build is further reinforced with silicone rubber grips, ensuring devices remain securely in place while in use.

The stand boasts impressive specifications, including an opening size of 255x180x50-150mm and a gross weight of 230g. Packaged with precision, its dimensions of 256.9×5.3×2.3cm ensure safe storage and transport.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

“At Consistent Infosystems, we understand the evolving needs of today’s tech-savvy users. The Rise Up Creative Laptop Stand exemplifies our commitment to delivering products that enhance productivity and ensure user comfort,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems. “This stand combines premium materials, portability, and ergonomic benefits, making it a must-have for professionals, students, and anyone who values an efficient workspace.”

Priced at an MRP of ₹1050/-, it offers an affordable and high-quality solution for tech-savvy users and can be purchased through Consistent’s official website and authorized retail partners across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent Infosystems

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 174