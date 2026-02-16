Consistent Infosystems Introduces Krypton 400W Power Supply for Gaming and Performance PCs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, security & surveillance, and consumer electronics, has expanded its gaming and PC components portfolio with the launch of the Consistent Krypton Gaming Power Supply 400W. Designed to deliver stable power output, efficient performance, and long-term reliability, the new power supply is engineered to meet the demands of gaming PCs and high-performance desktop systems.

The Krypton Gaming Power Supply 400W is engineered with high-quality internal components to deliver dependable performance, enhanced safety, and consistent power output for demanding gaming sessions and heavy desktop workloads. With a total power capacity of 400W and multiple output rails, the PSU ensures stable and balanced power distribution across system components.

To maintain optimal thermal performance, it is equipped with a 12cm cooling fan that efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring stable operating temperatures even during prolonged usage. Complementing its performance-focused design, the sleek black cable and case finish offers a clean and professional look, making it an ideal choice for modern gaming PCs and custom-built desktop systems.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “With the launch of the Krypton Gaming Power Supply 400W, we aim to offer gamers and PC enthusiasts a dependable power solution that balances performance, efficiency, and durability. This product reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality components that enhance the overall computing and gaming experience.”

With the introduction of the Krypton Gaming Power Supply 400W, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its presence in the gaming and PC hardware segment, offering reliable and future-ready solutions designed for today’s performance-driven users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 102