Consistent Infosystems Introduces Gold Series CCTV SMPS – A High-Performance Power Solution for Surveillance Systems

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands has launched the cutting-edge Gold Series CCTV SMPS, designed to deliver reliable and efficient power solutions for modern surveillance systems. This latest offering underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and quality in the security segment.

The CCTV SMPS Gold Series boasts advanced features such as multi-output power supply, high efficiency, high reliability, and low power consumption, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications. With built-in surge protection, stabilized output with low ripple, and safety mechanisms like output short-circuit protection and output overload protection, the Gold Series ensures uninterrupted and secure power delivery, safeguarding your surveillance systems from potential disruptions.

The product’s technical specifications further highlight its superior performance. It supports an input voltage range of AC150-275V and an input frequency of 50Hz, operating at an efficiency of 85% at full load @ 230V AV. The output voltage is 12V DC +5%, with a line and load regulation of <1%, ensuring steady power supply with minimal fluctuations. The compact dimensions of 155mm x 65mm x 40mm, combined with a lightweight design of 355g, make the Gold Series easy to install in various setups.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “The CCTV SMPS Gold Series is a testament to our dedication to delivering high-quality, dependable products that address the evolving needs of the security industry. With advanced features and robust protection mechanisms, this series empowers our customers with seamless and secure power solutions.”

Available in two variants, the Gold Series offers flexible options tailored to diverse surveillance needs. The 4-port variant is priced at ₹899, while the 8-port variant is available at ₹999, providing cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 168