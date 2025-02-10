Consistent Infosystems Expands its Reach, Products Now Available on Amazon.com

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands, has announced the availability of its top-tier products on Amazon.com. This strategic move is set to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, allowing tech enthusiasts and businesses to seamlessly purchase Consistent high-performance products online.

With this expansion into e-commerce, Consistent Infosystems is reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions directly to consumers nationwide. A diverse range of products, including storage devices, networking equipment, surveillance solutions, power products, and more, will now be easily accessible at the click of a button.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, “We are excited to bring Consistent’s premium technology solutions closer to our customers through Amazon. This move aligns with our vision of providing seamless access to cutting-edge IT and surveillance products. As we continue to expand our digital footprint, we remain committed to delivering excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems added, “With the rising demand for online shopping, making our products available on Amazon is a natural step forward. This initiative will not only increase our brand visibility but also allow customers to experience the quality and reliability of Consistent products with ease. We look forward to reaching a wider audience and strengthening our market presence.”

Customers can now explore and purchase Consistent’s latest offerings on Amazon.com, ensuring a hassle-free buying experience with secure payment options and nationwide delivery.

Consistent Products which are now available for purchase on Amazon.com are:

