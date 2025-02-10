Monday, February 10, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 3 News

Consistent Infosystems Expands its Reach, Products Now Available on Amazon.com

By NCN News Network
0
88
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems better known as Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing IT & Surveillance brands, has announced the availability of its top-tier products on Amazon.com. This strategic move is set to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, allowing tech enthusiasts and businesses to seamlessly purchase Consistent high-performance products online.

With this expansion into e-commerce, Consistent Infosystems is reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions directly to consumers nationwide. A diverse range of products, including storage devices, networking equipment, surveillance solutions, power products, and more, will now be easily accessible at the click of a button.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems
Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, “We are excited to bring Consistent’s premium technology solutions closer to our customers through Amazon. This move aligns with our vision of providing seamless access to cutting-edge IT and surveillance products. As we continue to expand our digital footprint, we remain committed to delivering excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Manager, Consistent Infosystems added, “With the rising demand for online shopping, making our products available on Amazon is a natural step forward. This initiative will not only increase our brand visibility but also allow customers to experience the quality and reliability of Consistent products with ease. We look forward to reaching a wider audience and strengthening our market presence.”

Customers can now explore and purchase Consistent’s latest offerings on Amazon.com, ensuring a hassle-free buying experience with secure payment options and nationwide delivery.

Consistent Products which are now available for purchase on Amazon.com are:

  1. Consistent SSD 128GB 2.5 Inch SATA Internal SSD
  2. Consistent 256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
  3. Consistent 4 GB DDR3 Desktop RAM

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 114
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Canon India Unveils I #CANwithCanon Campaign, Celebrating Real Stories of Transformation and Impact
Next article
Esports joins traditional sports in Sports Ministry’s cash rewards for medalists, reactions from industry stakeholders on monumental step
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative