Consistent Infosystems Expands into the Gaming Segment with new Cutting-Edge Range of Gaming Cabinets

Consistent, a leading provider of IT Peripherals, Surveillance & Networking Solutions, Storage and Print Consumable is set to revolutionize the gaming hardware market with the launch of its latest range of high-performance gaming cabinets. Designed to meet the evolving needs of gamers and PC enthusiasts, these cabinets blend aesthetics with functionality, offering superior airflow, tempered glass panels, and optimized space for high-end components.

The newly introduced range includes seven innovative models – VENUS, SPECTRUM, LUNAR, AURALIGHT, BLACK DESTROYER, DEFENDER, and COSMOS – each crafted to enhance gaming experiences with cutting-edge design and premium features.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Consistent Infosystems, commented on the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with an exciting new range of gaming cabinets. As the gaming industry in India continues to grow, we are committed to providing top-tier, high-performance products that cater to the needs of gamers and PC enthusiasts. Our new lineup embodies innovation, durability, and style, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience for our customers.”

1. VENUS (Model No: 2008, MRP: ₹3,550/-) A compact and sleek Micro-ATX cabinet, the VENUS features a tempered glass side panel, dual 120mm fixed-color front fans, and a single 120mm rear fan, ensuring efficient cooling. With dedicated SSD and HDD storage slots, this cabinet is perfect for budget-conscious gamers seeking performance and style.

2. SPECTRUM (Model No: 2009, MRP: ₹7,550/-) Built with a robust 0.4mm SPCC black-coated chassis, the SPECTRUM supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards. It features a spacious interior, a tempered glass side panel, and six pre-installed fixed-color fans, providing exceptional cooling for high-end gaming setups.

3. LUNAR (Model No: 2010, MRP: ₹7,550/-) The LUNAR gaming cabinet supports ATX, M-ATX, and ITX motherboards, offering ample room for high-performance components. With eight fan mounting options and a sleek tempered glass design, this model is an excellent choice for gamers who demand style and functionality.

4. AURALIGHT (Model No: 2011, MRP: ₹9,150/-) Featuring an RGB LED Infinity light panel and tempered glass design, AURALIGHT is a premium gaming cabinet designed for aesthetics and performance. It supports multiple cooling options, including top and rear-mounted 120mm fans, ensuring efficient airflow for powerful gaming builds.

5. BLACK DESTROYER (Model No: 2012, MRP: ₹9,150/-) Available in black and white color options, the BLACK DESTROYER is an ultra-premium cabinet supporting Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. It features tempered glass panels on the front, left, and right sides, along with six pre-installed RGB fans for a dynamic gaming experience.

6. DEFENDER (Model No: 2013, MRP: ₹9,150/-) Designed for ATX and ITX motherboards, the DEFENDER boasts both tempered glass side and front panels. It offers extensive cooling options with 10 fan slots, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require top-tier thermal management.

7. COSMOS (Model No: 2014, MRP: ₹7,550/-) COSMOS is a futuristic gaming cabinet supporting Micro-ATX, ATX, and ITX motherboards. It features a spacious design with three SSD slots, multiple RGB fans, and an advanced ventilation system to keep high-performance rigs cool under pressure.

With these new gaming cabinets, Consistent Infosystems aims to cater to the growing demand for high-quality gaming hardware in India. Each model is engineered with cutting-edge features to support high-end gaming and custom PC builds, making them the ultimate choice for professional gamers and tech enthusiasts.

