Consistent Infosystems Displays Cutting-Edge Made-in-India Surveillance & IT Products with at IFSEC

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of IT hardware products, Security & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Home entertainment products in India.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Nitin Bansal, MD & Founder, Consistent Infosystems highlights their commitment to delivering quality products at attractive prices, driving growth in surveillance and IT.

What products and solutions have you displayed at IFSEC?

We have showcased a wide range of products from our surveillance vertical, including POE switches, racks, and various types of surveillance solutions. Additionally, we have displayed our IT vertical products such as cabinets, monitors, and an extensive range of other products.

What is the response from the visitors and partners for your solutions?

This is our third year of participation in IFSEC, and the feedback we received has been overwhelming. We are optimistic that next year will be even better.

What share of your total revenue comes from the security vertical?

We entered the Security & Surveillance space three years back. The share of the security products in our revenue has been growing steadily in our overall business.

How is your ‘Make in India’ program progressing?

Most of our surveillance products are made in India. We are actively promoting this initiative and plan to expand our portfolio with many more Make in India products in the coming years.

What are the main merits of your products?

Our primary focus at Consistent is to be a brand for the masses. We provide the best quality products at very attractive prices. We have been present in the IT industry for the past 20 years, and our business has grown consistently every year. Similarly, in the surveillance vertical too, we have been growing steadily over the last 3 years, and we aim to maintain this momentum in the years to come.

What is your focus for 2025?

In 2025, our primary focus will be on the surveillance vertical. We aim to grow this segment significantly by adding many more products. Additionally, we plan to expand our gaming segment with new offerings.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 183