Consistent Infosystems Bags the Coveted the ‘Fastest Growing Indian IT Brand’ and the ‘Best India SSD Brand’ 

Consistent Infosystems, a leading IT hardware solution provider, bagged ‘Fastest Growing Indian IT Brand of 2021’ and ‘Best India SSD Brand of 2021’ in a recently held Awards Night in the capital city. With this recognition, the brand is looking forward to enhance its product outreach until the last mile. The coveted awards will also add to Consistent’s milestone; being recognized as the leader in the IT hardware products manufacturing industry.

The awards signify the resolution and persistence of the company in providing an unmatched experience in the field of IT hardware products across the country. Showcasing the best innovative approaches by various players, the awards are designed to recognize brands, companies, teams and individuals that the jury members deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence for the current year. The prestigious ceremony was attended by leading IT manufacturers, industry representatives, MNCs, IT brands, India’s top shot Channel partners, Distributors, IT associations and federations of multiple states of India.

Mr. Nitin Bansal, Director of Consistent

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitin Bansal, Director of Consistent, quoted, “We are elated to receive the prestigious awards. This recognition is not just about an individual, it is an achievement for every single member of the Consistent family and our channel partners that made this feat possible. Together, we will do everything to maintain this rhythm and will strive for excellence as we always do.”

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Director of Consistent.

“Consistent Infosystems Private Limited has always aspired to provide quality products to its customers and deliver the commitments made to them. It not only believes in showcasing excellence in all the products but also leading continuously to strive towards innovation and adaptation of the latest trends and technologies available,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Director of Consistent.

