Consistent Infosystems Bags Dual Recognition for Surveillance and Gaming Solutions

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Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s growing IT hardware and electronics brands, has been honored with two prestigious titles at the NCN Awards 2025 – “Trusted Make in India Surveillance Brand” and “Rising Gaming Brand in India.” The dual recognition highlights the company’s strong momentum in the surveillance and gaming segments, driven by innovation, product reliability, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. During the event, the company also showcased and launched its new range of STQC-certified surveillance cameras, further strengthening its commitment towards advanced and trusted security solutions made for the Indian market.

Over the years, Consistent Infosystems has steadily built a robust footprint in the surveillance industry with an extensive range of solutions including CCTV cameras, DVRs, NVRs, IP cameras, SMPS, and surveillance accessories. Designed for both residential and commercial applications, the company’s surveillance portfolio focuses on delivering smart security, dependable performance, seamless installation, and advanced monitoring capabilities – making technology more accessible and efficient for users across India.

The company has also been rapidly emerging as a strong player in India’s fast-growing gaming market with an exciting range of gaming cabinets, keyboards, mice, headsets, cooling pads, power supplies, CPU Fans, Gaming Controller, & Spikes crafted for modern gamers and PC enthusiasts. Designed to deliver speed, precision, comfort, and style, the gaming portfolio blends powerful performance with striking aesthetics and affordability, creating a high-energy gaming experience that resonates with both casual and competitive gamers alike.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “We are truly honored to receive these prestigious recognitions at the NCN Awards. These awards reflect the trust and confidence our customers and partners have continuously placed in the Consistent brand. As a proud Make in India company, we remain committed to driving innovation, delivering high-quality and reliable technology solutions, and continuously expanding our presence across India’s rapidly evolving surveillance and gaming sectors.”

The recognition further marks an important milestone in Consistent Infosystems’ growth journey as the company continues to expand its presence across India through an extensive channel network, diversified product portfolio, and customer-centric approach. With a continued focus on innovation, accessibility, and Make in India manufacturing, the brand aims to further strengthen its position across the surveillance, gaming, and IT hardware segments in the coming years.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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