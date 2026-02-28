Consistent Infosystems Achieves BIS-ER Certification for Surveillance Solutions

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading brands in IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance solutions, has successfully achieved BIS-ER Certification (certified through an STQC-accredited lab) for its range of 4G and Wi-Fi CCTV Cameras. This milestone represents a major advancement in the company’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, safe, and regulation-compliant surveillance products designed specifically for the Indian market.

The certification ensures that Consistent’s surveillance products meet the required safety, quality, and regulatory standards, strengthening customer trust and brand credibility. With the increasing demand for secure and reliable monitoring systems in residential, commercial, and enterprise sectors, this recognition further reinforces the brand’s position in the surveillance industry.

Designed for seamless connectivity, the certified camera range is fully integrated with the CEYE (Consistent Eye) App. This ecosystem allows users to manage live monitoring, playback, and motion alerts directly from their smartphones. This Series also offers built-in YouTube live streaming option, enabling users to broadcast events in real time with ease. Supporting data sovereignty, the CEYE App utilizes Indian servers for secure cloud storage, ensuring enhanced privacy compliance and cybersecurity.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

“Both our surveillance products and the CEYE App are proudly ‘Made in Bharat,’ reflecting our commitment to national self-reliance and superior data protection, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Achieving BIS-ER Certification through an STQC-accredited lab reflects our focus on quality and customer assurance as we address the growing security needs of Indian homes and businesses.”

With this accomplishment, Consistent Infosystems continues to strengthen its position in the surveillance segment by delivering secure, high-quality, and compliant monitoring solutions designed for homes, businesses, and enterprises- reinforcing its commitment to “Surveillance That Never Sleeps”

