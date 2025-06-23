Consistent Hosts Successful Tech Surveillance Meet Across Jharkhand – Strong Industry Turnout in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing providers of surveillance and IT infrastructure solutions, successfully hosted a powerful series of Tech Surveillance Meets across Jharkhand in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad. The events marked a major milestone in the brand’s Eastern India expansion strategy and showcased its commitment to innovation in the surveillance technology.

Attended by 650+ dealers, installers, and system integrators from across the region, the meets served as a powerful platform to unveil Consistent’s newly expanded and cutting-edge surveillance range. The lineup featured high-performance cameras, CCTV cables, CAT6 outdoor and indoor cables, racks, routers, CCTV SMPS units, PoE switches, NVRs/DVRs, and microSD cards. Live demonstrations of these next-generation surveillance solutions captivated the audience, offering a hands-on experience of the brand’s technical prowess and practical applications.

The enthusiasm of the participants was palpable, and the informative open house session—led by the respective Business Unit heads—not only provided valuable insights and addressed key clarifications, but also marked the launch of the Installer Training Program. This initiative aims to educate and certify installers, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to excel. As part of the program, attendees received a complimentary kit bag, further enhancing the hands-on learning experience and leaving them more informed and motivated.

The meet facilitated discussions not only on the brand’s product surveillance lineup but also on critical on-ground challenges, such as installation pain points, regional service support, and the urgent need for skilled training in surveillance deployment. These exchanges enabled Consistent to align closely with partner expectations and reinforce its commitment to enabling scalable, secure, and efficient surveillance infrastructures.

The success of the meet was led by the active presence and insights of senior team members, including Mr. Ritesh (Marketing Manager), Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh (Surveillance Product Manager), and Mr. Nitish Kumar, Technical Executive, who provided a deep dive into the Consistent surveillance roadmap, technological differentiators, and channel partner strategy. Their engaging presentations and live interactions empowered attendees with a clear view of how Consistent plans to lead the future of surveillance in India.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

“Our goal with these regional meets is to build stronger connections with our channel partners, understand their challenges, and jointly explore opportunities for mutual growth,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems. “Jharkhand has always been a focus market for us, and the overwhelming response from Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad is a strong testament to the trust and confidence our partners place in the Consistent brand.”

Each event concluded with vibrant networking sessions and a closer look at the latest surveillance offerings, further strengthening Consistent’s position as a trusted and forward-thinking brand in India’s rapidly evolving security landscape.

