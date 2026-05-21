Consistent Graphic Cards & Pen Drives Range Now Available on Government e-Marketplace

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Consistent Infosystems, a fast-growing Indian IT hardware and security solutions brand, has announced the availability of its Graphic Card and Pen Drive range on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). This initiative will enable government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), educational institutions, and authorized buyers across India to conveniently procure its products through the official digital procurement platform.

Government sector organizations are focusing on digital transformation and infrastructure improvements. To support this, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) helps make buying products easier, faster, and more transparent. Through its latest GeM onboarding, Consistent Infosystems aims to expand access to its high-performance Gaming solutions and storage solutions and strengthen its presence across government and institutional sectors nationwide.

Consistent graphics card range is designed to deliver stable visual performance, enhanced productivity, and seamless computing experiences, making it suitable for professional workstations, institutional systems, and day-to-day operational requirements. Complementing this lineup, the Pen Drive range offers portable, secure, and high-speed storage solutions designed to meet the growing data transfer and storage demands of offices, educational institutions, and government organizations.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on the development, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “At Consistent Infosystems, our vision has always been to make quality technology products more accessible across every segment of India. The availability of our Graphic Cards and Pen Drives on GeM is another milestone towards supporting public sector and institutional technology needs with dependable, affordable, and future-ready technology solutions backed by strong nationwide service support.”

With a rapidly growing portfolio, expanding national presence, and continued focus on innovation, Consistent Infosystems remains committed to delivering technology solutions that combine performance, reliability, and value for customers across India and global markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

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