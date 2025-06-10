Consistent Expands Its Accessories Range with Ergonomic PULSE and NOVA Wired Mouse

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s most trusted names in the IT hardware and electronics space, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of two new wired mouse — PULSE and NOVA. Both models are designed to provide reliable, smooth control for daily computing needs, combining user comfort with practical features at an affordable price point.

The PULSE Wired Mouse features a 1000 DPI optical sensor for accurate tracking, an ergonomic grip for all-day comfort, and a durable USB plug-and-play interface that ensures instant connectivity without the need for additional drivers. With a solid, easy-to-hold design (110 x 61.5 x 37.5 mm) and a gross weight of 80g, it’s a great fit for students, office-goers, and anyone looking for a dependable everyday mouse.

The NOVA Wired Mouse shares the same essential features — 1000 DPI precision, ergonomic shape, USB interface, and plug-and-play compatibility — in a more compact and lightweight design (100 x 59 x 38.5 mm, gross weight: 66g). It’s built for convenience without compromising functionality.

“Not every product needs to be flashy—sometimes, it’s about getting the basics right,” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems. “Both PULSE and NOVA offer exactly that—comfort, responsiveness, and reliability at a price that works for everyone.”

These wired mice are ideal for daily users looking for a no-fuss solution that works smoothly across laptops and desktops. Both models come with high-quality buttons for extended durability and are designed to support long hours of use, whether at work, in school, or at home.

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent PULSE Wired Mouse is priced at ₹299 (MRP), while the NOVA Wired Mouse is available at ₹250 (MRP). Both models can be purchased on shop.consistent.in and are also available through Consistent’s extensive network of distributors and authorized retail partners across India.

