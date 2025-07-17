Consistent Concludes Successful Multi-City Surveillance Meet in Odisha, Engages 300+ Channel Partners

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s fastest-growing surveillance and IT hardware brands, successfully wrapped up a strategic series of Surveillance Meets across key cities in Odisha, including Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, and Berhampur. The initiative, which saw participation from over 300 dealers and system integrators, reinforced Consistent’s commitment to empowering its channel ecosystem with product knowledge, hands-on technical clarity, New Products brief and exciting growth opportunities.

The meet focused on strengthening dealer and Installers engagement by offering deeper insights into Consistent’s expanding surveillance portfolio. With live knowledge-sharing sessions, attendees received firsthand guidance on how to configure and deploy Consistent’s surveillance products effectively, with the technical team resolving real-time queries and ensuring greater ease in installation and support workflows.

What made this series stand out was the launch of an exclusive reward scheme for the each event. As part of this channel-focused incentive program, dealers purchasing surveillance products from Consistent will be eligible to receive a Gift’s, underlining the company’s continued focus on recognizing and rewarding its partners.

The sessions also invited open feedback from the participating dealers, allowing Consistent to better understand regional requirements, address ground-level concerns, and tailor its service strategy accordingly.

The meet was spearheaded by Ritesh (Marketing Manager), Pawan Kumar Singh (Surveillance Product Manager), and Nitish Kumar (Technical Executive), who led engaging presentations and product walkthroughs, ensuring each participant walked away with clear value and actionable insights.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the success of the Odisha meets, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “Building strong, lasting relationships with our partners has always been at the heart of Consistent’s approach. These surveillance meets give us the opportunity to connect directly, listen carefully, and support the ecosystem that drives our growth. Odisha is an important market for us, and we are committed to working closely with local partners to scale together.”

With growing demand for robust surveillance infrastructure in tier-II and tier-III cities, Consistent’s Odisha engagement is a step further in expanding its regional footprint and driving partner-led innovation in the security solutions space.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 146