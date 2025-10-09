Consistent Concludes Its Successful Vietnam Partner Tour – 100+ Partners Engaged with Next-Gen Gaming & Surveillance Products

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance brands, has successfully concluded its highly engaging Vietnam Partner Tour, designed exclusively for its valued channel partners. The tour saw over 100+ top partners participate, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to explore Consistent’s latest product offerings and connect with the leadership team.

The tour was led by CMD & Co-Founder Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, VP Sales Mr. Chandan Kumar, Surveillance Product Head Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh, CTO Mr. Subodh Satyal, Marketing Manager Mr. Ritesh, along with respective Business Managers from Chhattisgarh, Jaipur, Orissa, Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh, and Indore.

The event highlighted Consistent’s upcoming gaming and surveillance products, including gaming keyboards, mice, cabinets, graphics cards, RGB & ARGB CPU fans, and a wide array of advanced surveillance solutions. Additionally, the company introduced a new FTS (Foreign Trade Scheme) initiative for Almaty, aimed at enhancing service efficiency and supporting international partners.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking about the tour, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “It was a pleasure to engage with over 100+ of our top-performing partners during the Vietnam Tour. This initiative was not only a celebration of their tremendous efforts but also an opportunity to strengthen relationships and share insights on our latest innovations. Seeing their enthusiasm motivates us to continue creating rewarding partner-focused programs in the future.”

The Vietnam Partner Tour successfully combined business engagement, product demonstrations, and collaborative discussions, reinforcing Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to partner-centric initiatives, innovation, and global expansion.

Consistent continues to focus on programs that drive mutual growth, profitability, and long-term collaboration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 119