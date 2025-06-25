Consistent Concludes its Successful Fly with Surveillance Products Scheme – 100+ Partners Enjoyed a Bangkok Trip

- Advertisement -

Consistent, one of India’s leading IT hardware and solutions brands, has successfully concluded its highly rewarding ‘Fly with Consistent Surveillance Products’ scheme, designed exclusively for its valued channel partners across India. The scheme saw an overwhelming response, with over 100 partners qualifying and being rewarded with a fully sponsored 4 Days and 3 Nights international trip to Bangkok.

The memorable trip included the launch of new surveillance products, an engaging (R&R) program, and exciting recreational activities such as a visit to Coral Island, a private yacht experience, and a lively pool party, making it an ideal blend of business and leisure.

The initiative was a celebration of the remarkable efforts put in by Consistent’s partners to drive the growth of its surveillance product portfolio. Their contribution not only helped boost sales but also reinforced the growing confidence in Consistent’s surveillance solutions, which are trusted for their performance, durability, and ease of use across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems said, “It was an absolute pleasure to have more than 100 of our top-performing partners join us for this exciting journey. The Bangkok trip was not just a celebration, but also an opportunity to strengthen our bond with the partner community. The energy, enthusiasm, and camaraderie we experienced were truly heartwarming. Seeing the tremendous response, we are now planning to launch two to three more such partner-focused schemes in the coming months to keep the momentum going and create more such rewarding experiences.”

Consistent continues to remain committed to launching partner-centric initiatives that drive mutual growth, profitability, and long-term collaboration.

