Consistent Concludes Its Successful Almaty Partner Tour – 100+ Partners Engaged with Surveillance Products

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s leading IT hardware, gaming, and surveillance brands, has successfully concluded its highly engaging Almaty Partner Tour, designed exclusively for its valued channel partners. The tour saw over 100+ top partners participate, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to explore Consistent’s latest product offerings and connect with the leadership team.

The tour was led by Marketing Head Mr. Ritesh Das and Surveillance Product Head Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh, along with respective Business Managers representing key regions including Chhattisgarh, Jaipur, Punjab, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Odisha, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, and Indore.

The initiative featured highly interactive and engaging sessions that encouraged open dialogue and closer collaboration between the leadership team and channel partners. Partners actively participated in discussions, shared market insights, and aligned on business strategies in a setting designed to foster learning, connection, and mutual growth. The tour also offered ample opportunities for networking and relationship-building, making it a memorable and rewarding experience for all partners.

During the tour, Consistent introduced its ‘Buy & Fly – Baku or Kashmir’ Partner Incentive Scheme for surveillance channel partners, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to partner success, sustained engagement, and enhanced service efficiency, while strengthening collaboration with international partners.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems said, “Our channel partners play a critical role in Consistent’s growth journey. The Almaty Partner Tour was designed to recognize their continued trust and performance, while giving them deeper visibility into our upcoming surveillance and hardware innovations. Initiatives like these help strengthen long-term partnerships and align our teams and partners toward shared growth objectives.”

Consistent continues to focus on programs that drive mutual growth, profitability, and long-term collaboration. Partners can stay updated on upcoming initiatives by connecting with their respective Consistent sales representatives or visiting www.consistent.in.

