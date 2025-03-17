Consistent Coming Soon with their B2C Portal to offer Cutting-Edge Consumer Tech Products

- Advertisement -

Consistent Infosystems, a leading name in the Indian IT hardware and electronics industry, has announced its plans to expand into the B2C segment with their upcoming B2C Portal with an exciting lineup of innovative consumer technology products. This strategic move aims to empower consumers with high-quality, affordable, and technologically advanced solutions.

Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and deep expertise in the B2B market, Consistent Infosystems is preparing to disrupt the consumer electronics space. The company intends to introduce a wide range of products, including smart networking solutions, high-performance storage devices, power solutions, and lifestyle accessories, catering to the ever-evolving demands of modern consumers.

Consistent Infosystems’ planned entry into the B2C market aligns with its vision to bridge the gap between affordability and premium quality. The company’s upcoming consumer product range is expected to feature cutting-edge designs, robust performance, and seamless connectivity, making advanced technology accessible to a wider audience.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems

Commenting on this strategic expansion, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “With our upcoming venture into the B2C segment, we aim to bring the same reliability and innovation that have defined our brand in the B2B space. Our goal is to empower consumers with technology that enhances their daily lives, without compromising on quality or affordability. This is a significant step towards making Consistent Infosystems a household name in India’s consumer electronics industry.”

With a strong distribution network and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Consistent Infosystems aims to establish itself as a trusted brand in the consumer technology space. The company plans to make its products available across leading online and offline retail channels, ensuring easy accessibility for consumers nationwide.

As Consistent Infosystems prepares for this transformative leap, it reaffirms its dedication to delivering world-class technology solutions that redefine the digital experience. Stay tuned for more updates on the official launch and product availability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Consistent

