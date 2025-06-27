Consistent Cartridges & SSDs Now Listed on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

- Advertisement -

Consistent, a trusted Indian brand in IT hardware and storage solutions, has announced the listing of its high-quality printer cartridges and solid-state drives (SSDs) on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). This addition builds on Consistent’s growing presence on the portal and reaffirms its efforts to make reliable, Made-in-India technology solutions accessible to government buyers across the country.

With government departments and public sector organizations increasingly relying on digital workflows, dependable consumables like cartridges and storage devices are critical to smooth operations. Consistent entry into this space on GeM is timely, ensuring institutions have access to quality products that offer both performance and value.

Printer Cartridges from Consistent are designed to deliver consistent print quality, longer yields, and compatibility across a wide range of printers, making them a practical choice for everyday office use. Similarly, Consistent SSDs provide a fast, secure, and durable storage option — built to meet the growing data demands of modern workflows in public offices.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent said, “We’ve always believed that technology should be dependable and within reach. With our cartridges and SSDs now available on GeM, we’re enabling government bodies to access essential tools that help keep their operations running smoothly. It’s another step forward in our commitment to support India’s digital journey with trusted, homegrown products.”

Consistent inclusion of cartridges and SSDs on GeM reflects its broader focus on creating solutions tailored to Indian conditions — where reliability, affordability, and service support matter as much as performance. All products listed on GeM comply with necessary quality benchmarks and are backed by the company’s extensive support network.

As digital adoption continues to expand across government sectors, Consistent remains dedicated to delivering solutions that are both effective and easy to adopt. The new listings on GeM are part of a long-term vision to deepen engagement with the public sector and contribute meaningfully to India’s tech-driven transformation.

