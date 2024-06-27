Confluent Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft OSS on Azure Global Partner of the Year

- Advertisement -

Confluent, Inc., the data streaming pioneer, announced it has been named a Microsoft Partner of the Year for the third time in a row. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Mr. Paul Mac Farland, SVP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent.

“Data streaming is a crucial part of the modern data stack, and Confluent and Microsoft Azure play a pivotal role in enabling any company to harness its power,” said Mr. Paul Mac Farland, SVP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “Our tight integration helps customers connect real-time data via Apache Kafka pipelines to fuel business critical analytics and applications built with Azure services and our mutual partner ecosystem. This award is a testament to our strong teamwork and unwavering dedication to helping businesses win in the digital economy.”

The OSS on Azure Partner of the Year Award recognizes Confluent for delivering outstanding open source-based applications or infrastructure solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The winner demonstrates innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value that results in a profitable business while showcasing the benefits of using Microsoft Azure services alongside open-source software.

Ms. Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Ms. Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have

developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Confluent was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services globally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Confluent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 129